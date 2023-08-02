News & Insights

Sap SE - ADR (SAP) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 150.32

August 02, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Sap SE - ADR (NYSE:SAP) has been revised to 150.32 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 141.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.96 to a high of 192.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from the latest reported closing price of 136.35 / share.

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sap SE - ADR. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 0.49%, an increase of 18.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 116,533K shares. SAP / Sap SE - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SAP is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,659K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,511K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,451K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,294K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,518K shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 29.39% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,455K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,261K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 5.29% over the last quarter.

SAP SE is a German multinational software company based in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg. It develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.

