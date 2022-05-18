Markets
SAP

SAP Says Well On Its Way To Achieving Its 2025 Ambition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German software major SAP SE's (SAP) Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said, at annual general meeting, that the company is well on its way to achieving its 2025 ambition. The company has proposed a dividend today of 2.45 euros per share. That's an increase of around 32 percent. And it includes a special dividend of 50 cents per share to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Despite the effects of the war in Ukraine, in April, the company confirmed its outlook for 2022 for revenue, profit, and cash flow. It expects double-digit growth as early as 2023 - first in adjusted operating income, then in total revenue. This strong growth will continue through 2025 and beyond. The company is convinced of that, Christian Klein said.

The company has also reiterated its 2025 forecast.

Starting 2025, SAP will add only zero-emission vehicles to its car fleet. The company's aim is to achieve net-zero along its entire value chain by 2030. And to that end, the company is working with carbon-neutral suppliers using best-in-class data centers with sustainable programming and investing in nature-based removal projects aimed at neutralizing residual carbon emissions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular