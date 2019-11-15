SAP says improving margins, cash flow to create scope for more buybacks

BARCELONA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Improving profit margins and cash flow at SAP SAPG.DE will create ample room for further capital return to shareholders after a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) buyback the company has already proposed for 2020, finance chief Luka Mucic said on Friday.

