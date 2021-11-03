SAP Says All New Vehicles Will Be Emission Free Starting In 2025

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) said that starting in 2025, all new vehicles ordered as company cars will be emission free.

Making a fleet of 27,000 cars more carbon neutral will move the company closer to its own ambitious climate targets, the company said in a statement.

SAP noted that it will eliminate all emissions of its car fleet in the medium term. The company also offers a range of new sustainable software solutions to support its customers on their journey to net zero, including business applications that provide transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain and a path to regenerative business models.

