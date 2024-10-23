SAP Reports Robust Q3 2024 with Strong Cloud Growth

SAP AG (SAP) has released an update.

SAP has reported a strong Q3 2024 performance with a notable 25% increase in cloud revenue and a 34% rise in Cloud ERP Suite revenue, leading the company to raise its 2024 financial outlook. The company’s advancements in Business AI, including the SAP Knowledge Graph, have been significant contributors to this growth. These results reflect SAP’s strategic transformation efforts and position it well for future ambitions despite market volatility.

For further insights into SAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.