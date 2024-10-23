News & Insights

Stocks

SAP Reports Robust Q3 2024 with Strong Cloud Growth

October 23, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SAP AG (SAP) has released an update.

SAP has reported a strong Q3 2024 performance with a notable 25% increase in cloud revenue and a 34% rise in Cloud ERP Suite revenue, leading the company to raise its 2024 financial outlook. The company’s advancements in Business AI, including the SAP Knowledge Graph, have been significant contributors to this growth. These results reflect SAP’s strategic transformation efforts and position it well for future ambitions despite market volatility.

For further insights into SAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.