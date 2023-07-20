SAP reports revenue growth of 5% in Q2, lowers cloud revenue forecast

July 20 (Reuters) - Business software maker SAP SAPG.DE reported second-quarter revenue growth of 5% on Thursday, in line with market expectations, boosted by its core cloud business.

For the full year, it lowered its cloud revenue outlook to 14.0-14.2 billion euros ($15.59-$15.81 billion) from 14.0-14.4 billion, and slightly lifted its forecast for its non-IFRS operating profit to 8.65-8.95 billion euros from 8.6-8.9 billion.

($1 = 0.8980 euros)

