SAP reports revenue growth in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

April 21, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Business software maker SAP SAPG.DE reported first-quarter revenue growth of 10% on Friday, beating expectations, boosted by its cloud business.

The German firm's IFRS operating profit fell 45%, reaching 803 million euros ($879.93 million) by the end of March, while group revenue was at 7.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.