SAP reports revenue growth in Q1

April 21 (Reuters) - Business software maker SAP SAPG.DE reported first-quarter revenue growth of 10% on Friday, beating expectations, boosted by its cloud business.

The German firm's IFRS operating profit fell 45%, reaching 803 million euros ($879.93 million) by the end of March, while group revenue was at 7.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev)

