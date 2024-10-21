SAP reports Q3 cont ops EPS EUR 1.23 vs. EUR 1.16 last year

Reports Q3 revenue EUR 8.47B vs. EUR 7.74B last year. Christian Klein, CEO: “Q3 was another strong quarter for SAP (SAP), and we are confidently raising our 2024 financial outlook. Cloud revenue growth developed remarkably well in the quarter, especially for our Cloud ERP Suite. Even more importantly, we are making strong progress on Business AI with groundbreaking innovations such as SAP Knowledge Graph. A significant part of our cloud deals in Q3 included AI use cases.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.