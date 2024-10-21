16:08 EDT SAP (SAP) reports Q3 cloud revenue EUR 4.35B vs. EUR 3.47B last year
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SAP:
- SAP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- SAP price target raised to $234 from $214 at TD Cowen
- SAP upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Cleveland Research
- Levi Strauss mulls Dockers strategic alternatives: Morning Buzz
- DOJ expands SAP, Carahsoft probe to work with 94 agencies, Bloomberg says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.