(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) announced on Monday that the company has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein till the end of 2028.

Prior to this role, Klein served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the software company.

Currently, SAP's stock is trading at $184.46, up 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

