SAP Raises Royalty Fees, Makes Changes to Partnership Terms

SAP SE SAP has announced that it is raising its royalty fees collected from its largest software sales partners. The Walldorf-based software vendor intends to renegotiate with its partners to make more revenues from them.

Per a Bloomberg report, SAP will be providing the sales partners better access to its technology and support, leveraging strong sales momentum for its signature portfolios. This will enable it to increase the amount of money it receives from the partners who are likely to gain from that boost.

The latest move is part of SAP’s revamp plan that aims to offer easy access to its expansive line of tools to many software vendors. The company stated that it has decided to eliminate the 15% fee charged for entry to online marketplace.

However, SAP disclosed that this change is not equally applicable to all its partners. It has decided to include only a dozen software providers in the higher-tier level while including thousands of vendors in the lower-tier level. This will ensure easy access to SAP’s online marketplace for most of its partners.

Apart from that, SAP will strengthen its partnership with invitation-only companies wherein no royalty fees will be charged. It will be negotiating individually under each of such contracts.

SAP has established dominance over three of the most critical client demand areas, namely, efficient customer engagement, human experience management and interconnected commerce network, which support growth. The company follows an open ecosystem strategy, which enables it to better leverage its innovation capacity by extending it to partners as well. This drives better customer value based on respective domain expertise.

It is noteworthy that the SAP partner ecosystem is a collaborative, innovative and interactive network of partners, customers and individuals. Backed by the company’s extensive global relationships, customers have a wide range of providers and resources to choose from for software-related services and support.

In February, the company collaborated with BearingPoint to accelerate the development of carbon and environmental footprint solutions for customers to help them reach zero emissions. This partnership intends to integrate SAP solutions for sustainability and BearingPoint's long-standing in-depth experience with emission calculations in the market to create a new way to track and optimize a product’s environmental impact across its entire lifecycle.

Prior to that, in the same month, SAP partnered with International Business Machines to secure state-of-the-art technology and consulting expertise for customers, making it smoother to adopt a hybrid cloud infrastructure while moving crucial SAP workloads to the cloud.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SAP have plunged 12.3% in the past year.

