News & Insights

US Markets
XM

SAP raises 2025 outlook, launches 5 bln euro share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

May 16, 2023 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE on Tuesday raised its 2025 total revenue outlook for continuing operations by around 4 billion euros ($4.40 billion) and announced a share buyback of up to 5 billion euros, boosted by strong demand for its cloud business.

For 2025, the company now expects revenue of more than 37.5 billion euros with cloud revenue of more than 21.5 billion euros. It now sees non-IFRS operating profit of around 11.5 billion euros.

"Our strong, resilient cloud growth drives accelerating total revenue and operating profit growth," Chief Executive Christian Klein said in a statement.

The business software maker also launched a share repurchase program of up to 5 billion euros scheduled to start in the second half of 2023, citing strong business momentum and anticipated divestiture of the Qualtrics XM.O business, expected in the second half of the year.

Last month, SAP reported first-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, backed by 24% growth in its cloud business revenue.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jan Harvey and Chris Reese)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.