SAP raises 2025 outlook, launches 5 bln euro share buyback

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE on Tuesday raised its 2025 total revenue outlook for continuing operations by around 4 billion euros ($4.40 billion) and announced a share buyback of up to 5 billion euros, boosted by strong demand for its cloud business.

For 2025, the company now expects revenue of more than 37.5 billion euros with cloud revenue of more than 21.5 billion euros. It now sees non-IFRS operating profit of around 11.5 billion euros.

"Our strong, resilient cloud growth drives accelerating total revenue and operating profit growth," Chief Executive Christian Klein said in a statement.

The business software maker also launched a share repurchase program of up to 5 billion euros scheduled to start in the second half of 2023, citing strong business momentum and anticipated divestiture of the Qualtrics XM.O business, expected in the second half of the year.

Last month, SAP reported first-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, backed by 24% growth in its cloud business revenue.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

