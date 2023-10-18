News & Insights

Markets
SAP

SAP Q3 Profit Rises

October 18, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German software major SAP AG (SAP) Wednesday reported third-quarter results, with both profit and revenues increasing from last year.

Profit after tax for the quarter rose to 1.27 billion euros from 547 million euros last year. On a per share basis, earnings for the quarter were 1.08 euros, above the 0.57 euros reported last year.

Total revenues for the quarter rose 4% to 7.74 billion euros from 7.48 billion euros last year.

The current cloud backlog grew by 19% to 12.27 billion euros and was up 25% at constant currencies.

In the third quarter, cloud revenue was up 16% to 3.47 billion euros and up 23% at constant currencies, mainly driven by the growth of SAP's combined SaaS and PaaS portfolio, which was up 19% and up 26% at constant currencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.