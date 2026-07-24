SAP Q2 Earnings Up Y/Y on Cloud Demand, Buyouts Impact Profit Outlook

SAP SE SAP reported second-quarter 2026 non-IFRS earnings per share (EPS) of €1.59 ($1.85), which increased 6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $2.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, SAP reported total revenues on a non-IFRS basis of €9.9 billion ($11.5 billion), which increased 9% year over year (up 11% at constant currency or cc). The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $11.4 billion.

AI strategy is becoming a major competitive advantage for SAP. Management emphasized its Autonomous Enterprise strategy, which combines Business AI with enterprise applications. SAP is embedding AI directly into finance, procurement, supply chain, HR and customer operations. The company's strategy revolves around two major pillars –Autonomous Suite and Business AI Platform. SAP believes customers increasingly value AI solutions that operate using trusted enterprise data while maintaining governance and compliance.

This positioning gives SAP a competitive edge because its AI capabilities are built on decades of customer business processes and transactional data rather than disconnected AI models. As AI adoption expands across enterprises, SAP is well-positioned to monetize AI through higher cloud subscriptions rather than relying solely on standalone AI products.

Cloud Business Continues to Be SAP's Growth Engine

Current cloud backlog reached €22.9 billion in the quarter, representing 27% year-over-year growth (26% at cc). This metric is important because it reflects contracted future cloud revenue, giving investors visibility into future growth.

On a non-IFRS basis, the Cloud and software segment (89.6% of total revenues) registered revenues of €8.9 billion, rising 11% year over year (up 13% at cc).

Cloud revenue increased 22% year over year (24% at cc) to €6.3 billion, on a non-IFRS basis, demonstrating that enterprise customers continue to migrate mission-critical workloads to SAP's cloud ecosystem. SAP's Cloud ERP Suite, where revenue increased 25% (27% at cc) to €5.5 billion, is equally encouraging. Software licenses and support revenues totaled €2.6 billion, representing a 9% decrease (down 8% at cc) year over year.

Services business (10.4% of total revenues) posted revenues of €1 billion, down 3% year over year (down 2% at cc).

Expanding Clientele Bodes Well

In the second quarter, organizations worldwide continued to adopt the “RISE with SAP” program to support their comprehensive business transformations. Notable adopters included ACCIONA, AIRBUS, City of Osnabrück, Electrolux, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, HARTING, Hindustan Zinc, The Humboldt University of Berlin, JET, Ørsted, Samsonite Group, Shell, The Shoprite Group, SIGNAL IDUNA, SPAR (CH), Sun Pharma and Vonovia.

“GROW with SAP” was implemented by Gooroo Crédito, Modular Data Centers, Parloa, Tarrant County, and Techem.

Major global brands across various industries, including AMADEUS, BBC, Booking.com, GOL, Oki Electric Industry, PwC, University Hospital Zurich and Vale, chose SAP's AI and data solutions.

SAP SE Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SAP SE price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SAP SE Quote

SAP secured significant customer wins across its solution portfolio, with new or expanded engagements from leading organizations such as Birlasoft, Capgemini, Haier Group and KaDeWe.

Döhler, FANUC Europe, Fonterra, Natura Cosméticos, SABESP and TEAG went live on SAP solutions during the quarter.

SAP’s cloud revenue growth was especially strong in the APJ and EMEA regions and robust in the Americas, with standout performances from Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, India, South Korea and Spain. It remained strong in the United States, Australia and Singapore.

Margin Details

Non-IFRS gross profit of €7.3 billion increased 9% from the year-ago quarter (up 11% at cc).

Non-IFRS cloud gross profit increased 22% year over year to €4.7 billion (up 23% at cc). Non-IFRS cloud gross margin fell 0.6 percentage points to 74.6%.

SAP's non-IFRS operating profit rose 7% (up 9% at cc) to €2.7 billion, while margin decreased to 27.8%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2026, SAP had cash and cash equivalents of €11.6 billion compared with €10.1 billion as of March 31, 2026.

In the second quarter, the company generated operating cash of €3.2 billion, up 22% year over year. Free cash flow, a key metric of operational strength, rose 27% to €3 billion during the quarter.

SAP also continues returning capital to shareholders. Its newly authorized €10 billion share repurchase program remains active. As of June 30, the company had repurchased more than 16.28 million shares and spent approximately €2.6 billion.

SAP’s 2026 Guidance Reaffirmed Despite Lower Profit Outlook

The company lowered its non-IFRS operating profit outlook from €11.9–€12.3 billion to €11.8–€12.2 billion. The revision stems almost entirely from the acquisitions of Dremio and Prior Labs, which closed in July. Management expects these acquisitions to create a dilutive impact exceeding €100 million during 2026.

Despite lowering operating profit guidance slightly, SAP maintained nearly all of its major financial targets. Management still expects cloud revenue between €25.8 billion and €26.2 billion, cloud and software revenue between €36.3 billion and €36.8 billion and approximately €10 billion in free cash flow.

Additionally, SAP expects cloud backlog growth to remain strong, though slightly slower, total revenue growth to match 2025 levels, revenue acceleration in 2027 and operating expense growth to remain below revenue growth.

Nonetheless, the company acknowledged that its outlook assumes a near-term de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Any prolonged conflict could negatively impact enterprise spending or business operations.

SAP’s Zacks Rank

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 47 cents for the second quarter of 2026, up from 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. Total quarterly revenues rose 3.1% to Mex$241,071 million, driven by rapid momentum across the Service and Equipment segments.

BlackBerry Limited BB reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents. The figure beat the company’s estimate of 2-3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported a non-GAAP EPS of 2 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 3 cents per share. BlackBerry generated $152.9 million in fiscal first-quarter revenue, representing 26% year-over-year growth.

Iridium Communications IRDM reported EPS of 9 cents for the second quarter of 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line also compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter's figure of 20 cents. Iridium reported second-quarter revenue of $225.2 million, representing 4% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark was pinned at $221.2 million.

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