SAP Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push Amid Margin Focus

SAP SE SAP used its second-quarterearnings callto emphasize accelerating adoption of its Autonomous Enterprise strategy, with management focusing on artificial intelligence, cloud momentum and disciplined investment. Executives highlighted strong demand for cloud ERP migrations while acknowledging near-term margin pressure from acquisitions and AI-related spending.



The discussion centered on how SAP plans to combine enterprise data, applications and AI agents while maintaining operating leverage. Management also addressed investor concerns around profitability, guidance and the pace of AI monetization.

SAP Advances Autonomous Enterprise Strategy

CEO Christian Klein said SAP’s second quarter showed continued momentum in its AI transformation, driven by the launch of the Autonomous Enterprise vision and increased customer interest in Business AI solutions. He highlighted that AI and SAP Business Data Cloud were embedded in more than 90% of the company’s 50 largest deals.



Klein explained that SAP’s AI platform is built around three areas: development tools for creating agents, data and context capabilities to support accurate decisions, and governance features to manage compliance and security. The company is integrating acquisitions such as Dremio, Reltio and Prior Labs into this strategy.



SAP also said customer interest in its new platform offerings has been strong, with beta programs for its platform, suite and Joule Work product receiving significant participation. Management expects to release additional assistants and expand autonomous agents across its portfolio.

SAP SE Maintains Cloud Growth Focus

SAP SE reported a current cloud backlog of €22.9 billion, up 27% year over year and 26% at constant currencies. Cloud revenues increased 22% year over year to €6.3 billion, while Cloud ERP Suite revenues rose 25%.



Management said cloud growth benefited from continued customer migrations from on-premise systems to cloud ERP solutions. CFO Dominik Asam noted that SaaS and PaaS growth remained strong, with Cloud ERP Suite accounting for 88% of total cloud revenues.



The company also highlighted regional strength, with cloud revenues performing particularly well in Asia Pacific and Japan and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Management cited strong execution despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

SAP Addresses Profitability and Investment Balance

The company’s second-quarter operating profit rose 8% under IFRS and 7% on a non-IFRS basis, while the non-IFRS operating margin was 27.8%. Management attributed slower profit growth to increased research and development investments, higher marketing spending tied to the Autonomous Enterprise launch, and acquisition impacts.



Asam said SAP remains committed to its operating leverage framework while prioritizing AI investments and protecting revenue growth. He emphasized that the quarter included several temporary factors and should be viewed within the broader first-half performance.



The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.85, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2. However, revenues of $11.48 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.41 billion by 0.7%.

SAP SE Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SAP SE price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SAP SE Quote

SAP Updates 2026 Outlook

SAP maintained its cloud revenue outlook for 2026 at €25.8-€26.2 billion at constant currencies, representing growth of 23% to 25%. It also kept its cloud and software revenue forecast of €36.3 billion to €36.8 billion.



The company adjusted its non-IFRS operating profit outlook to €11.8 billion to €12.2 billion at constant currencies from the previous €11.9 billion to €12.3 billion range. Management said the revision reflects the dilutive impact of the Dremio and Prior Labs acquisitions.



SAP continued to expect approximately €10 billion in free cash flow for 2026 and said current cloud backlog growth is expected to slightly decelerate through the year.

SAP Faces Analyst Questions on AI Returns

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about the lower operating profit outlook and whether SAP’s investment priorities had shifted toward growth rather than margin expansion. Asam responded that SAP continues to operate within its expense discipline framework and that AI transformation investments are intended to support long-term productivity.



A Goldman Sachs analyst questioned the visibility into cloud revenue growth and the timing of AI monetization. Klein said the post-Sapphire pipeline improved, with customers increasingly recognizing the need for ERP modernization alongside AI adoption.



Management also emphasized that customers are seeking enterprise AI solutions with governance, cost control and data quality, areas SAP believes differentiate its platform strategy.

SAP SE Prioritizes AI Transformation Execution

SAP’s leadership reiterated that the company’s focus for the second half of 2026 is sustaining cloud momentum, delivering operating leverage and expanding AI capabilities. Management pointed to internal AI adoption efforts, workforce reskilling, and developer productivity improvements as important parts of the transformation.



The company continues to balance investment in AI products with profitability goals. Executives said recent acquisitions and AI initiatives are designed to strengthen SAP’s position in enterprise automation while preserving financial discipline.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores

SAP has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger or weaker potential performance over the next one to three months. The rank can change as analysts revise earnings expectations following new company developments.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



SAP’s Style Scores include a Value Score of C, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C. The Style Scores evaluate characteristics such as value, growth and momentum, with higher grades indicating more favorable attributes. The combination of Zacks Rank and Style Scores provides additional context for evaluating a stock’s potential performance characteristics.

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