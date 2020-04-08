SAP Q1 Preliminary Operating Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) reported that its preliminary operating profit for the first quarter increased more than 100% year over year to 1.21 billion euros, mainly due to a significantly lower impact from both restructuring expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Operating profit for the quarter rose 1% to 1.48 billion euros on non-IFRS basis. But, it was down 1% on non-IFRS basis at constant currencies.

Business activity in the first two months of the quarter was healthy. As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis rapidly intensified towards the end of the quarter, a significant amount of new business was postponed, the company said in a statement.

Total revenue grew 7% year over year to 6.52 billion euros from last year. It was up 7% to 6.52 billion euros on non-IFRS basis and 5% on non-IFRS at constant currencies.

SAP said it remains committed to its long-term strategy and prospects and is continuing to invest in innovation. It expects to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis in an even stronger competitive position than before.

The company has updated its 2020 outlook to reflect the estimated impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The revised outlook assumes the current COVID-19 induced challenging demand environment deteriorates through the second quarter before gradually improving in the third and fourth quarter as economies reopen and population lockdowns end.

Non-IFRS cloud revenue is now expected to be in a range of 8.3 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros at constant currencies, up 18% to 24% at constant currencies. The previous range was 8.7 billion euros to 9.0 billion euros at constant currencies.

Non-IFRS cloud and software revenue is now expected to be in a range of 23.4 billion euros to 24.0 billion euros at constant currencies, up 1% to 4% at constant currencies. The previous range was 24.7 billion euros to 25.1 billion euros at constant currencies.

Non-IFRS total revenue is now expected to be in a range of 27.8 billion euros to 28.5 billion euros at constant currencies, up 1% to 3% at constant currencies. The previous range was 29.2 billion euros to 29.7 billion euros at constant currencies.

Non-IFRS operating profit is now expected to be in a range of 8.1 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros at constant currencies, down 1% to up 6% at constant currencies. The previous range was 8.9 billion euros to 9.3 billion euros at constant currencies.

SAP said its full-year 2020 business outlook is at constant currencies, but it expects actual currency reported figures to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the company progresses through the year.

SAP confirms its 2023 ambition which was previously published in its 2019 Integrated report.

The company said it remains in its quiet period until reporting its complete first quarter 2020 results on April 21st when it will provide further details on its first quarter and projected full-year 2020 performance.

