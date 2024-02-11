News & Insights

SAP Proposes Pekka Ala-Pietila As Supervisory Board Chairman

February 11, 2024

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) said its Supervisory Board has nominated Pekka Ala-Pietila to stand for election as a new member of the Supervisory Board and proposes Ala-Pietila as the designated successor to Chairman Hasso Plattner. Ala-Pietila will stand for election for a two-year term at the next Annual General Meeting and, if elected, will assume the role of chair.

SAP and Punit Renjen have mutually agreed to part ways because of a difference in perspective on the role of SAP Supervisory Board chair, which Punit Renjen was designated to assume. Punit Renjen has chosen to resign his mandate on the SAP Supervisory Board with effect from the end of SAP's Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, SAP said in a statement.

Pekka Ala-Pietila (67) was President of Nokia Corporation from 1999-2005 and a member of the SAP Supervisory Board from 2002-2021. He was the Chairman of the EU Commission's High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence from 2018-2020 and chair of Finland's Artificial Intelligence Program from 2017-2019. He currently serves on several European corporate boards, including as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch multinational location intelligence company HERE Technologies.

