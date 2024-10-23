SAP price target raised to EUR 260 from EUR 220 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Toby Ogg raised the firm’s price target on SAP (SAP) to EUR 260 from EUR 220 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
