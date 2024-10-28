SAP price target raised to EUR 255 from EUR 230 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on SAP (SAP) to EUR 255 from EUR 230 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 results from SAP and the broader results season so far shows that SAP is “clearly outperforming what remains a difficult spending backdrop,” says the analyst, who increased SAP forecasts by 0%-3% and calls the stock “the best momentum story in European Software and Services.”
