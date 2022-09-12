SAP plans 3.3% price increase as inflation takes toll - Handelsblatt

SAP will increase its prices from the turn of the year due to high inflation, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Monday, citing a letter from the company to customers.

SAP will charge up to 3.3% more for maintenance of software installations, according to the report.

