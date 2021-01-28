SAP-owned software seller Qualtrics raises $1.55 billion in IPO

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Qualtrics International Inc XM.O raised about $1.55 billion in its initial public offering, the survey-software seller said on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing, the company, owned by German business software giant SAP SE SAPG.DE, said it sold about 51.7 million shares priced at $30 each. (https://bit.ly/3pviV6y)

