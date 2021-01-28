US Markets
XM

SAP-owned software seller Qualtrics raises $1.55 billion in IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Qualtrics International Inc raised about $1.55 billion in its initial public offering, the survey-software seller said on Thursday.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Qualtrics International Inc XM.O raised about $1.55 billion in its initial public offering, the survey-software seller said on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing, the company, owned by German business software giant SAP SE SAPG.DE, said it sold about 51.7 million shares priced at $30 each. (https://bit.ly/3pviV6y)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular