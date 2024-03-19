SAP & NVIDIA Unite to Advance AI in Enterprise Solutions

SAP SE SAP and NVIDIA NVDA have announced a partnership extension aimed at empowering enterprise customers to leverage data and generative AI more effectively across SAP's cloud solutions and applications.

The businesses are working together to develop and offer SAP Business AI, which includes scalable, industry-specific generative AI capabilities within SAP's Joule copilot and throughout the company's cloud solution and application portfolio. The generative AI center offers quick access to a wide variety of large language models (LLMs) and supports reliable and ethical business AI.

NVIDIA's generative AI foundry service will be utilized to “fine-tune” LLMs for domain specific business scenarios as well as deploying applications with NVIDIA NIM microservices. These integrated capabilities are expected to be available by the end of 2024.

The collaboration aims to integrate generative AI into SAP's cloud solutions, including SAP Datasphere, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and RISE with SAP. Additional generative AI initiatives include enhancing SAP BTP with NVIDIA's generative AI foundry service and facilitating the development and deployment of generative AI within SAP's ecosystem.

In order to streamline and improve digital transformation, SAP and NVIDIA are investigating more than 20 use cases for generative AI. These include generative AI features that can use SAP SuccessFactors to improve human resources use cases and automate enterprise resource planning with intelligent invoice matching in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Apart from these, the company aims to speed up new generative AI insights from SAP Signavio. The partnership also focuses on unifying AI data sources through SAP Datasphere, which enables easier access to high-quality data fabric using AI and machine learning models.

The collaboration aligns with SAP's strategy to embed generative AI directly into its applications. Both companies seek to assist customers in adopting generative AI at scale. Overall, the partnership aims to empower enterprises to harness the combined potential of SAP's data and NVIDIA's AI capabilities to drive innovation and efficiency across various business functions.

SAP remains optimistic about the generative AI trend and expects it to positively impact revenues going forward. The company recently announced that it will be focusing on vital strategic growth areas, especially Business AI, and position the company for future growth.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 55.8% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 51.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

