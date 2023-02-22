SAP names ex-Deloitte CEO as chairman designate to succeed co-founder

Adds details

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE on Wednesday named former Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen as chairman designate to succeed co-founder Hasso Plattner, whose term will expire in May 2024.

SAP's board nominated Renjen, global CEO of Deloitte from 2015 until the end of 2022, to stand for election as a new member of the supervisory board, the statement said.

Plattner, who co-founded SAP in 1972 alongside four other former IBM employees, stepped down from active management in May 2003 to head the supervisory board.

The 79-year-old was re-elected for two years in 2022 despite resistance from shareholder representatives, and promised at the time to present a successor at least six months before the end of his term.

Shareholders will vote on Renjen at SAP's annual general meeting on May 11, with his election triggering the handover process.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee in Berlin and Hakan Ersen in Frankfurt; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

