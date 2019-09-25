SAP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.92, changing hands as low as $116.25 per share. SAP SE shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAP's low point in its 52 week range is $94.81 per share, with $140.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.57.

