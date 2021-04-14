SAP, LVMH earnings nudge European stocks higher

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 14 (Reuters) - European stocks inched up on Wednesday, as upbeat earnings from German software firm SAP and French luxury goods maker LVMH offset concerns about a potential setback to the continent's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% by 0707 GMT, with technology .SX8P and personal & household goods .SXQP sectors among the top gainers.

SAP SAPG.DE rose 2.6% after it nudged its outlook for 2021 revenue higher after reporting first-quarter results that showed gains in cloud sales.

LVMH LVMH.PA gained 2.5% after sales bounced back far more quickly than expected in early 2021 as Chinese and U.S. shoppers made the most of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Other luxury stocks including Kering PRTP.PA, Richemont CFR.S and Hermes HRMS.PA added between 0.9% and 1.9%.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L fell 3% after reporting a 20% drop in full-year pretax profit.

Meanwhile, U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said it would delay rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use following cases of rare blood clots.

