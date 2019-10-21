Oil

SAP in three-year cloud partnership with Microsoft

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Business software group SAP disclosed on Monday it had reached a three-year deal with Microsoft to help its large enterprise customers move their business processes into the cloud.

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Business software group SAP SAPG.DE disclosed on Monday it had reached a three-year deal with Microsoft MSFT.O to help its large enterprise customers move their business processes into the cloud.

The partnership, called 'Embrace', will help clients to run operations in the cloud supported by SAP's flagship S/4HANA database, new Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan said as SAP released final third-quarter results in line with preliminary figures released on Oct. 11.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular