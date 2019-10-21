SAP in three-year cloud partnership with Microsoft

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Business software group SAP SAPG.DE disclosed on Monday it had reached a three-year deal with Microsoft MSFT.O to help its large enterprise customers move their business processes into the cloud.

The partnership, called 'Embrace', will help clients to run operations in the cloud supported by SAP's flagship S/4HANA database, new Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan said as SAP released final third-quarter results in line with preliminary figures released on Oct. 11.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.