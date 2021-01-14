SAP forecasts flat 2021 revenue after Q4 recovery

Business software group SAP forecast flat revenue and a decline in operating profit in 2021, as it released preliminary annual results that came at the high end of guidance slashed last autumn.

Walldorf-based SAP said it expected adjusted revenue, at constant currency, to be flat to up 2% this year, while it saw adjusted operating profit falling by 1%-6%.

