SAP forecasts flat 2021 revenue after Q4 recovery

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Business software group SAP SAPG.DE forecast flat revenue and a decline in operating profit in 2021, as it released preliminary annual results that came at the high end of guidance slashed last autumn.

Walldorf-based SAP said it expected adjusted revenue, at constant currency, to be flat to up 2% this year, while it saw adjusted operating profit falling by 1%-6%.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Chris Reese)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.