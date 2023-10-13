SAP & EY Partner to Boost Sustainability for Corporations

SAP SE SAP and the EY organization have teamed up to boost value-led sustainability action for business organizations. The solutions are designed to aid corporations plan more effective climate and social impact strategies.

Under this partnership, EY solutions will utilize SAP Sustainability Control Tower solution to aid businesses in progressing from “Record to Report to Action” and report against various regulatory frameworks. It will also assist in embedding sustainability metrics in the internal performance management processes.

Also, EY and SAP will be helping companies to set environmental considerations in various business processes (supply chain, finance, tax, manufacturing and human resources) as part of their digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Moreover, to support SAP’s Responsible Design and Production solution, EY will provide legal and regulatory updates on sustainability incentives, environmental taxes, tax exemptions and carbon regimes to corporations in real time.

The two companies will work closely with certain clients to further develop the requirements and analytics needed to change greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting from estimates to a more precise reflection of a corporation’s carbon footprint. This will ensure better management of GHG performance across entire operations to tackle climate-change crisis.

Apart from these initiatives, EY organization and SAP are planning to continue with go-to-market activity to drive adoption and support SAP’s various solutions (SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP) with sustainability accelerators and use cases.

SAP is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world. The company is also the leading provider of enterprise resource planning software.

Its performance is benefiting from continued strength in its cloud business (especially the new Rise with SAP solution) across all regions. Momentum in SAP’s business technology platform, particularly S/4HANA solution, along with opportunities presented by proliferation of generative AI bodes well.

The company’s restructuring plan is expected to align its go-to-market approach with its accelerated cloud transformation. Frequent product launches like Grow with SAP, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations are other tailwinds.

However, the company’s performance is affected by continued softness in the Software license and support business segment coupled with global macroeconomic weakness and geopolitical instability. Also, increasing research & development costs, and stiff competition in the cloud space are concerns.

