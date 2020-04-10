SAP Extends CFO Luka Mucic's Contract For Another Five Years

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) announced the extension of the contract of its Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic for another five years until the end of March 2026, from currently end of March 2021.

Mucic, who joined SAP in 1996 in the Legal department, has been a member of Executive Board since July 2014. He is responsible for the company's financial and administrative areas, among others.

Mucic said, "Challenging times lie ahead, and SAP is well prepared to weather them. I am extremely pleased that I can continue to play an active role in shaping both SAP's future and that of our customers."

