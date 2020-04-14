SAP explores sale of digital interconnect business - Bloomberg

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Business software company SAP SE SAPG.DE is exploring the sale of a subsidiary that helps telecommunications operators route calls and text messages, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

SAP is working with an adviser to gauge interest in its digital interconnect business and has been speaking to potential buyers, Bloomberg added. A company spokesman declined comment.

