SAP expects to stick to dividend policy

German business software group SAP expects to stick to its dividend policy even as the coronavirus crisis weighs on its results, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting held virtually, Luka Mucic confirmed he expects demand to decline further in the second quarter and then recover.

SAP last month reported a 1% gain in quarterly operating profits and cut its forecast for earnings to show an expected decline this year of between 1% and 6%.

