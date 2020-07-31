SAP, Deutsche Telekom to build corona app gateway for European Commission

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
The European Commission said on Friday it had signed a contract for SAP and Deutsche Telekom to build a software platform that would enable coronavirus contact tracing apps to exchange information.

The two companies, designers of Germany's Corona-Warn-App downloaded more than 16 million times, had proposed creating the gateway to share infection warnings between national apps with the goal of enabling safer cross-border travel.

