SAP, Deutsche Telekom close to European coronavirus app deal - Wiwo

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE and Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE are close to a deal to build a software platform that would enable smartphone apps for measuring risks of coronavirus infections to exchange information, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported on Friday.

The two companies, designers of Germany's Corona-Warn-App that has been downloaded more than 16 million times, had pitched the project for a gateway that could share infection warnings between national apps to the European Commission.

An agreement is close to being finalised, Wirtschaftswoche quoted sources as saying.

Several other European Union countries - among them Ireland, Italy, Poland and Latvia - have launched similar apps. These are based on a design from Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O that are compatible.

