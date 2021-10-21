World Markets

SAP confirms raised outlook, Q3 results

Contributors
Nadine Schimroszik Reuters
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

SAP on Thursday said demand for its cloud business database was growing as the German business software group confirmed its preliminary third-quarter results and full year guidance which it raised earlier this month.

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE on Thursday said demand for its cloud business database was growing as the German business software group confirmed its preliminary third-quarter results and full year guidance which it raised earlier this month.

SAP said the current backlog from its cloud business database S/4HANA increased by 60% to 1.28 billion euros ($1.49 billion) in the third quarter, adding that it had won 500 S/4HANA new clients during the period.

The company said on Oct. 12 it expects its cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as a whole, helping its overall cloud and software revenue to increase by 2%-4%.

($1 = 0.8581 euros)

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik and Riham Alkousaa, editing by John Revill)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular