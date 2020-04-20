SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan To Step Down, Christian Klein Becomes Sole CEO

(RTTNews) - SAP's (SAP) Jennifer Morgan will step down as co-chief executive officer just six month after sharing the post with Christian Klein.

Morgan will depart the company, effective 30th April. Klein,39, will continue as sole Chief Executive Officer of the company.

SAP said the current environment requires the company to take swift, determined action which is best supported by a very clear leadership structure. So it has decided to transfer from Co-CEO to sole CEO model earlier than planned to ensure strong, unambiguous steering in times of the coronavirus crisis.

Morgan and Klein took over the Co-CEO role in October 2019 after the departure of long time chief executive officer Bill McDermott.

