SAP cloud business revenue up 30% in Q4

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE on Thursday reported a 30% revenue increase in its cloud business in the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand for its HANA software.

The group's operating profit grew 17% in the three months through December to 1.71 billion euros ($1.87 billion) on group revenue of 8.44 billion euros, it said.

SAP said it plans to cut 3,000 jobs and explore a stake sale in Qualtrics.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.