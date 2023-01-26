US Markets

SAP cloud business revenue up 30% in Q4

January 26, 2023 — 01:01 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE on Thursday reported a 30% revenue increase in its cloud business in the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand for its HANA software.

The group's operating profit grew 17% in the three months through December to 1.71 billion euros ($1.87 billion) on group revenue of 8.44 billion euros, it said.

SAP said it plans to cut 3,000 jobs and explore a stake sale in Qualtrics.

