SAP CEO: huge growth potential in generative AI

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

June 28, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP SAPG.DE sees huge growth potential in generative AI technology, Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein told the business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

"Currently, we at SAP address a $500 billion market. We assume that the potential will increase significantly through generative AI. The whole development is a huge growth driver for SAP," he said.

Klein mentioned human resources as an example of where the technology can be applied. "In the future, the system should be able to configure itself and automate work steps," he noted.

The SAP CEO also said that generative AI will be able to take over some administrative tasks, such as business appointment management.

SAP said in mid-May that it will deepen collaboration with Microsoft MSFT.O on joint generative AI projects in the field of personnel recruiting.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

