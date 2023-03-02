US Markets

SAP CEO saw compensation drop by a fifth in 2022 - report

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 02, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Hakan Ersen for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of SAP SAPG.DE, Christian Klein, received about a fifth less compensation in 2022 than in the previous year, according to an annual report released by the software company on Thursday.

Klein received 4.67 million euros ($4.97 million) in fixed income and bonuses, down from 5.87 million euros in 2021, likely putting him in the middle range of DAX .GDAXI chief executives in terms of earnings.

Klein's package fell by 20.4%, according to the executive compensation section of SAP's annual report. This was mainly due to a special bonus of 1.1 million euros that Klein received in 2021.

($1 = 0.9404 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Paul Carrel)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.