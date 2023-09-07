SAP buys software management company LeanIX

Corrects to read 'DTCP' (not 'Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners'), paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP SAPG.DE on Thursday said it has bought software management company LeanIX from investors to boost its business transformation portfolio.

LeanIX investors include Insight Partners, DTCP, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.