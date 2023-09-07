News & Insights

SAP buys software management company LeanIX

September 07, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP SAPG.DE on Thursday said it has bought software management company LeanIX from investors to boost its business transformation portfolio.

LeanIX investors include Insight Partners, DTCP, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

