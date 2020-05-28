SAP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SAP

In trading on Thursday, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.73, changing hands as high as $124.85 per share. SAP SE shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAP's low point in its 52 week range is $90.895 per share, with $140.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.12.

