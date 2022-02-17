SAP, BearingPoint Tie Up for Unique Carbon Footprint Solutions

SAP SE SAP recently collaborated with BearingPoint to accelerate the development of carbon and environmental footprint solutions for customers to help them reach zero emissions.



Amsterdam-based BearingPoint is a management and technology consultancy with clients including many leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network and helps clients achieve sustainable success in their operations.



With the rapidly rising global warming concerns, sustainability targets have become paramount importance to businesses. The market is being driven by increasing requirements for business entities to conform to carbon-emission compliances. Amid this changing scenario, companies are under immense pressure to measure their carbon footprint on a business level and on a product level. Per a report by Emergen Research, the worldwide carbon footprint management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2028 and reach $14.74 billion.



Thus, companies nowadays are on the lookout for solutions that deliver transparency and measurement capability across the entire supply chain, allowing them to achieve carbon neutrality in their operations.



That being said, companies face numerous challenges in measuring and managing their carbon footprint in areas like data acquisition, consolidation and mapping. While many companies have already measured their scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, assessing the entire value chain by introducing scope 3 emissions is extremely crucial. For this, environmental networks should enable data communication with partners like suppliers, clients, auditors and governments.



With the latest collaboration, SAP and BearingPoint will join forces to rev up the design and development of cutting-edge solutions for customers to help them achieve their decarbonization goals. The partnership will integrate SAP solutions for sustainability and BearingPoint's long-standing in-depth experience with emission calculations in the market to create a new way to track and optimize a product’s environmental impact across its entire lifecycle.

Moreover, the partnership will accelerate the SAP Product Footprint Management solution road map. SAP Product Footprint Management tool has sophisticated capabilities to support data gathering and calculations to help estimate carbon and environmental footprint for the entire value chain as well for a single product.

SAP’s Push to Sustainability

SAP has been developing a variety of products focused on supporting enterprises in the implementation and management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and other carbon-neutrality targets. In fact, in its last earnings call, SAP CEO Christian Klein described sustainability as a strategic priority and stated that action on climate change is “certainly an imperative” for the company.



The German software vendor has launched several unique and breakthrough solutions that are intended to help businesses achieve their sustainability targets. These products include SAP Sustainability Control Tower – a cloud-based software that enables organizations to have a holistic view of their operations, SAP Responsible Design and Production for incorporating sustainability into product design, manufacturing, and distribution and SAP Product Footprint Management, which aims to measure the overall carbon footprint of products.



Shares of SAP have dropped 6% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 14.3%.



