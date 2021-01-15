SAP Appoints Julia White, Scott Russell To Executive Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German software major SAP SE (SAP) said Friday that its Supervisory Board has appointed Julia White and Scott Russell to the Executive Board.

White will take a new Executive Board role as chief marketing and solutions officer, while Russell will head SAP's Customer Success organization.

Russell will succeed Adaire Fox-Martin, who has informed the Supervisory Board that she will depart the company at the end of this month.

White joins SAP after nearly 20 years at Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), where she led product marketing for Microsoft Azure over the past five years. Previously, she was responsible for product marketing for Microsoft Office 365 during the transition to the cloud.

SAP noted that White will strengthen the company's go-to-market approach with a focus on product, industry and digital marketing, as well as focus on bridging customer and ecosystem needs with product development.

Russell brings over 20 years of experience in sales, management, consulting and technology to his new role.

As president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan or APJ, Russell was responsible for SAP's extensive business growth and presence expansion in the APJ region for the past three years. He has held several senior leadership positions across SAP and joined SAP from IBM Corp. (IBM) in 2010.

