SAP announces restructuring plan covering 8,000 employees, provides 2024 outlook

January 23, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's SAP SE SAPG.DE on Tuesday announced its plan to carry out a company-wide restructuring covering roughly 8000 employees, and also provided its revenue outlook for full-year 2024.

The business software maker said it forecast 2024 cloud revenue at 17 billion euros ($18.45 billion) to 17.3 billion euros and also updated its 2025 outlook forecasting adjusted cloud gross profit of approximately 16.2 billion euros.

The company reported a 20% rise in fourth-quarter cloud revenue at 3.70 billion euros.

SAP's restructuring programme would be implemented through voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures, the company said, adding it expects to exit 2024 with a headcount "similar to the current levels".

Restructuring expenses are preliminarily projected at around 2 billion euros, the company said, adding the vast majority of the expenses is expected to be recognised in the first half of 2024, impacting operating profit.

