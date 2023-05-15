News & Insights

Oil
MSFT

SAP and Microsoft to deepen collaboration on generative AI in recruiting

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 15, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE will deepen collaboration with Microsoft MSFT.O on joint generative AI projects in the field of personnel recruiting, the German software maker announced on Monday.

SAP's SuccessFactors solutions will be integrated with Microsoft's 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service to access language models and generate natural language, it added.

"We're very excited about the opportunities generative AI unfolds for our industry and our customers," SAP's Chief Executive Christian Klein said.

In late April, Klein said the firm would embed Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in its products

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.