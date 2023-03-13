US Markets
SAP agrees to sell Qualtrics stake for $7.7 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

March 13, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Software group SAP SAPG.DE said on Monday it had agreed to sell its stake in data analytics firm Qualtrics XM.O for $7.7 billion as part of the acquisition of Qualtrics by funds affiliated with financial investor Silver Lake.

"At a purchase price of US$18.15 in cash per share, the transaction corresponds to a Qualtrics equity value of approximately US$12.5 billion on a fully diluted basis," SAP said in a statement.

"SAP's stake will be acquired for approximately US$7.7 billion," it added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

