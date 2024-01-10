SAP Agrees To Pay More Than $220 Mln To Settle Bribery Charges

(RTTNews) - Global software giant SAP (SAP) has agreed to pay more than $220 million to settle bribery charges involving government officials around the world, the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC's order found that SAP violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by employing third-party intermediaries and consultants from at least December 2014 through January 2022 to pay bribes to government officials to obtain business with public sector customers in South Africa, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan.

SAP entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in connection with a criminal information filed in the Eastern District of Virginia charging the company with two counts: conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery and books and records provisions of the FCPA relating to its scheme to pay bribes to South African officials, and conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provision of the FCPA for its scheme to pay bribes to Indonesian officials.

As per the deferred prosecution agreement, SAP will pay a criminal penalty of $118.8 million and administrative forfeiture of about $103.40 million.

