SAP: CFO Luka Mucic To Depart Company In 2023

(RTTNews) - German cloud-based software company SAP SE (SAP) announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Board Member, Luka Mucic, will depart the company on March 31, 2023.

The company specified that its Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. Luka Mucic will continue in his full capacity as CFO until March 31, 2023.

"We are incredibly grateful to Luka for his 26 years of service and dedication to the company," said Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE.

"I am immensely grateful to SAP for the opportunity to have played a part in our incredible journey and success," said Luka Mucic, CFO and Executive Board Member.

