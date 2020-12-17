US Markets
Sao Paulo to receive additional 2 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine

Pedro Fonseca Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria said on Thursday that it will receive on Friday an additional 2 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine being produced by Sinovac.

With this new batch of vaccines, Sao Paulo state will have a total of 3.2 million doses of CoronaVac. Doria reinforced that the vaccination should start on Jan. 25.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, in Rio, writing by Carolina Mandl)

