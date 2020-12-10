São Paulo starts producing China's Coronavac vaccine, governor says

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - São Paulo Governor João Doria said production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech's SVA.O began on Wednesday at the Brazilian state's biomedical center Butantan.

Doria at a news conference that Butantan has the capacity to produce 1 million doses per day. He said vaccination in the state will begin on January 25 and 12 Brazilian states have requested the vaccine, even though it has not been authorized by the federal government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

