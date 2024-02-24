São Martinho (BOVESPA:SMTO3) Price Target Decreased by 5.77% to 37.86

The average one-year price target for São Martinho (BOVESPA:SMTO3) has been revised to 37.86 / share. This is an decrease of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 40.18 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 46.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.01% from the latest reported closing price of 26.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in São Martinho. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTO3 is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 17,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,243K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 10.99% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 2,238K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing an increase of 31.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 31.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,227K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 11.99% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,548K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 12.21% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,402K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 8.17% over the last quarter.

